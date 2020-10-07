Danish Court OKs Shoe Co.'s Transfer Pricing Method, Docs

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A court in Denmark found that the transfer pricing methodology and documentation used by a Danish footwear maker was adequate, overturning an administrative tax tribunal that had questioned the company's related-party purchases. A decision published Monday by the High Court of Western Denmark replaces a 2015 ruling from the country's National Tax Tribunal in favor of the Danish tax authority. The dispute involves the pricing of purchases in 2005 by Ecco Sko A/S from its international affiliates and the quality of its transfer pricing documentation. The court issued its ruling on July 2. The company, which designs, manufactures and sells footwear,...

