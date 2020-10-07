Insurance Firm Says Workers Snuck Competitor Trade Secrets

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania insurance firm said employees at a recently acquired Pittsburgh-area office had been feeding trade secrets to a competitor before defecting, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday. Harrisburg-based Keystone Agency Investors LLC said that when it acquired insurance business Duncan Financial Group in June, current or former Duncan employees Daneen Hayden, Dina Desiderio and Rebecca Varga were already in the midst of a scheme to transfer the company's confidential information to CSC Insurance Professionals and defect to KAI's competitor. "Around the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020, Hayden began conspiring to leave Duncan to work for...

