Minerva Takes Assignor Estoppel Fight To Supreme Court

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Minerva Surgical Inc. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to abolish the doctrine of assignor estoppel, which bars inventors who sell their patent rights from challenging the patent's validity in district court. In a Sept. 30 petition docketed Oct. 6, Minerva urged the high court to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision to uphold the doctrine of assignor estoppel, saying the doctrine both conflicts with patent law and undermines its "crucial public purposes" by letting bad patents stand. Federal Circuit judges have called on its reconsideration, but found themselves "powerless" to abolish the doctrine under high court precedent, it...

