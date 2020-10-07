Fed. Circ. OKs PC Richard's Victory In 'The Wiz' TM Fight

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to undo a trademark ruling that a "Wizgear" brand of cellphone cases sounds confusingly similar to New York electronics chain P.C. Richard & Son's trademarks on "The Wiz" and "Nobody Beats The Wiz." In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's decision last July to reject Jon Bargains Inc.'s attempt to register "Wizgear" as a trademark, citing P.C. Richard's registrations for "The Wiz" and "Nobody Beats The Wiz." Nobody Beats the Wiz was a New York-based electronics chain that was famously featured in an episode of "Seinfeld," but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS