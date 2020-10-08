Indiana Says Hemp Sellers' Challenge To New Law Is Irrelevant

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The state of Indiana has asked a federal judge to deny Hoosier hemp wholesalers an opportunity to renew their challenge to the state's smokable hemp ban, saying the amended version of the law at issue is no longer in conflict with the 2018 farm bill. The state submitted its argument in a brief Tuesday in response to the hemp sellers' bid to amend their suit to respond to the new version of the law. The measure now expressly permits interstate transport of hemp from licensed entities through Indiana, which state attorneys say resolves the only outstanding dispute in the case....

