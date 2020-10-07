Pot Co. IAnthus Wins Approval For $169M Debt Plan

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company iAnthus on Wednesday said a Canadian court approved its restructuring plan over the objections of a handful of investors, clearing the way for a major reduction of its $169 million debt that would see creditors essentially take over the company. An Ontario judge gave the plan his blessing Monday after holding up an earlier version last month, when he took issue with a sweeping release that would insulate iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc.'s directors and its former CEO from lawsuits. He found those had been adequately limited this time, though they could still hamper ongoing lawsuits. Justice John Gomery said...

