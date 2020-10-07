Philly Challenges State Preemption Of Local Gun Regulations

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia and a group of residents from across Pennsylvania launched a legal challenge on Wednesday aimed at upending state laws barring local governments from enacting stricter laws on gun ownership and possession. A complaint filed in Commonwealth Court says that statutes preempting local regulation of firearms ignored the realities of gun violence in urban centers like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and that the laws ran afoul of the Pennsylvania Constitution's guarantees on life and liberty. "This action today sends a clear message — we are fed up with the commonwealth's continued insistence on handcuffing local governments on gun control,"...

