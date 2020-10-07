Trustee Fights Forever 21's Call To Rethink Ch. 7 Conversion

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee told a Delaware judge Wednesday that retailer Forever 21 is unreasonably attempting a "second bite at the apple" by asking her to revisit a prior ruling to convert the company's bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the Office of the U.S. Trustee asserted that Forever 21's Chapter 7 liquidation should move forward because there is no hope the retailer can get a Chapter 11 plan confirmed. "Here, the debtors have not identified any intervening change in controlling law or evidence unavailable at the time the court considered the...

