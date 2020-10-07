SPX Lawyer Says He Was Fired For Being 74 Years Old

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An in-house attorney for SPX Corp. subsidiary CUES Inc. accused his former employer of firing him because of his age, hitting the companies with a discrimination suit Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Louis Marks, who was 74 at the time of his firing, said in the complaint that he worked for CUES — a water, wastewater and stormwater inspection equipment manufacturer — as its vice president and general counsel for more than three years. He was let go in 2019 without warning and without any prior disciplinary issues, per the suit. Specifically, he was told that his position did not "fit...

