Don't Miss USPTO's Lapsing Collaborative Search Option

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Recently, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office provided an additional tool for patent applicants to use in pursuit of foreign patent protection. In 2015, the USPTO partnered with the Korean Intellectual Property Office, or KIPO, and the Japanese Patent Office, or JPO, to provide collaborative search and examination for a select number of patent applications. The initial program, the original collaborative search pilot, or CSP, program, consisted of two separate programs, one with the KIPO and one with the JPO. The programs took different approaches, but each included collaborative prior art searching and sharing between offices. This original CSP was intended...

