Regulator Eyes Tailoring Annual Reports For Different Groups

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 3:42 PM BST) -- British companies should produce several different annual reports that unbundle relevant information for different shareholders and investors, Britain's accounting watchdog proposed Thursday in a bid to make the documents more effective and engaging. The Financial Reporting Council is considering updated corporate reporting rules that would force businesses in the U.K. to publish separate annual reports for different audiences. The FRC also wants companies to put together several interconnected reports so that investors can locate information more easily, including a business report, full financial statements and a public interest report, which would measure a company's impact on the environment. The watchdog expects...

