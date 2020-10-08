EU Council Gears Up For New Benchmark Rule Talks

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 6:01 PM BST) -- The European Council has said it will begin talks with the European Parliament over proposed new rules governing benchmark rates but has urged lawmakers to make the new regime even tougher than planned, after a spate of high-profile scandals has led lawmakers to clamp down on benchmark regulation. The European Council, which is made up of governments of member states, said Wednesday it will soon start negotiations with the EU Parliament on the new rules, which would give extra statutory powers to to the European Commission — the bloc's executive arm — to designate replacement rates when benchmarks run into trouble....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS