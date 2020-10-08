UK Investors In Failed German Group Can Seek Compensation

Law360, London (October 8, 2020, 4:27 PM BST) -- British finance regulators said Thursday that pension investors in a German investment group that recently collapsed may be eligible for compensation if they believe they were missold financial products. The Financial Conduct Authority, alongside the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and the Financial Ombudsman Service, said the Germany Property Group, or GPG, recently began bankruptcy proceedings in Germany. "This means that any money you might have invested in this scheme is at risk and you need to take action now to help recover this," the FCA said in a statement. "The GPG companies are incorporated in Germany and are not authorized by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS