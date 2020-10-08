Judge Changes Mind, Will Recuse From Subaru Air Bag Row

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge who refused on Wednesday to step down from a proposed class action involving claims of faulty Subaru air bags changed his mind a day later, saying the appearance he still has ties to a law firm representing the automaker compelled him to exit the case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo determined that because an outdated record on file until recently with the Pennsylvania Department of State still listed him as serving as vice president of Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett PC, there exists "an appearance of impropriety," even if it's wrong, according to his order Thursday. "Out of an...

