NY Judge Pauses Doc Handover In NY AG's Trump Probe

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A former Trump Organization attorney need not hand over contested documents to the New York attorney general in a probe into whether President Donald Trump inflated his asset values while privilege issues are reargued, a New York judge said. New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday granted a motion by the Trump Organization, Eric Trump and land use attorney Charles Martabano to reargue the judge's order that Martabano, who formerly worked with the organization, waived attorney-client and work product privileges. Whereas the court previously ordered Martabano to pass records from his work representing the Trump Organization to New York Attorney...

