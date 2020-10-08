Reed Smith To Review Handling Of London Misconduct Report

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP's London office will be conducting a review of how it handled past misconduct allegations against a former partner who was recently convicted of sexual assault, the firm told Law360 on Thursday. The firm said it was only made aware of misconduct allegations against Charlie Elphicke on Wednesday after the Guardian published an article about the former partner, who served as a member of Parliament from 2010 to 2019, that included an account by an unnamed former Reed Smith attorney. In the article, the anonymous attorney said Elphicke had a reputation as "the office sex pest" and that his...

