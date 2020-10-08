Vt. Legalizes Recreational Cannabis Sales, Imposes Taxes

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Vermont legalized recreational cannabis sales to adults and imposed excise and sales taxes while offering a tax carveout for medical cannabis sales, under legislation that went into law automatically after the governor declined to act on the measure. A bill to legalize recreational cannabis sales became the law in Vermont on Thursday when Republican Gov. Phil Scott didn't sign a bill passed by the state Legislature on Sept. 22. (Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images) S.B. 54 became law without Republican Gov. Phil Scott's signature Wednesday, setting the state on a path toward recreational cannabis sales by May 2022. A...

