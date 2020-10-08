Harvard Grad's Win In Bar Exam Suit Uncertain In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit struggled Thursday with whether New York's Board of Law Examiners can be held liable as a unit of the state's sprawling Unified Court System in a Harvard Law grad's suit claiming the board failed to accommodate her anxiety-related disability as she sat for the bar exam. At oral arguments conducted remotely, a three-judge appellate panel delved into the nature of the ties between the board, which plaintiff Tamara Wyche is seeking to hold liable for an alleged failure to fully accommodate her, and the Empire State's multibillion-dollar courts system. Wyche, a 2013 Harvard Law School graduate who lost...

