Activists Vow To Sue After FWS Declines To List Wolverine

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Thursday that it's sticking by a decision that the North American wolverine doesn't need to be listed as endangered or threatened, following a court-ordered reconsideration of the animal's status, prompting promises of litigation from environmental groups. The agency said in a statement that it has withdrawn the listing proposal for the wolverine in the mainland U.S. based on its findings that the population is healthy and is once again returning to familiar territory in the lower 48 states. Environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, responded to the agency's announcement with threats...

