Lorenzo Settles With SEC 18 Months After High Court Defeat

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Roughly 18 months after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed he could be held liable for sending emails to clients that contained false statements drafted by his boss, investment banker Francis V. Lorenzo has finally settled the SEC's long-watched "copy-paste fraud" case against him. In an order Thursday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it had reached an agreement that suspends Lorenzo from associating with a broker-dealer or from participating in a penny stock offering for a period of 12 months, resolving a 2013 administrative proceeding that sought to assert scheme liability against him for copying and pasting his boss' allegedly...

