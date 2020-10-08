Del. Judge Won't Invalidate 'Smile Designer' Patents

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday refused to invalidate claims of three Align Technology Inc. dental patents or hold that a rival didn't infringe them. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark shot down various motions from 3Shape A/S that had aimed to beat Align's infringement litigation. Among the findings, Judge Stark said the patents aren't invalid under Alice or invalid for lack of written description or enablement. 3Shape had said the 51 claims, spread over three "smile designer" patents, were invalid because they cover the abstract idea of "describing an intended result of a dental treatment to a patient" by...

