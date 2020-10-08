Goodwin, Skadden Latest To Bypass Fall Bonuses

Law360 (October 8, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter and Skadden are the latest BigLaw firms to pass on giving associates a special pandemic-related bonus that some firms are awarding this fall, but they indicated in firm memos Thursday that they would consider paying larger end-of-year bonuses to keep pace with top-tier talent compensation. In an internal memo obtained by Law360, Rob Carroll, chair of Goodwin Procter LLP's attorney review committee, told associates and other nonpartner attorneys that the firm will reward their hard work in January when it pays its annual merit bonuses. "These bonuses will take into consideration the great work that you have done for our clients and...

