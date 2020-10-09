600 Law Students Boycott Paul Weiss For Repping Exxon

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Law students on Friday afternoon delivered a letter to the Manhattan headquarters of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison that was signed by over 600 law students pledging to boycott the firm over its continued representation of ExxonMobil. Student activists deliver a letter signed by 600 law school students to Paul Weiss's headquarters in Manhattan. (Courtesy of Aaron Regunberg) The student activists, who delivered the letter just weeks before Paul Weiss is scheduled to begin interviewing for its latest hiring cycle, sharply criticized the firm for representing Exxon in 21 cases concerning the energy giant's impact on global climate. This includes...

