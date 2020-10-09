FCA Tells Travel Insurers To Post Signposting Directory

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 1:20 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has given travel insurance companies a month to post on their websites a directory of affordable providers for customers with medical conditions, ahead of formal "signposting" regulations being introduced in April next year. The watchdog said Thursday that brokers and insurers that offer retail cover must post a link to the directory, drawn up by the Money and Pensions Service, within 30 days from Oct. 8. The rules come ahead of new requirements in April on travel insurance companies to direct people with medical conditions — who otherwise would have to pay high premium costs — to...

