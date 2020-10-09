FCA Calls On Illegal Land Scheme Victims To Collect Cash

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 5:46 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Friday urged victims of an illegal land bank scheme to come forward to collect money after it got back some funds from the sale of assets belonging to the scheme's operator. Samuel Exall, who ran the unauthorized program, was forced to sell his assets, and the FCA is required to distribute the funds to people who invested in his scheme, the regulator said. "If you believe you were an investor in this unauthorized scheme, please get in contact with us. Although we will only be able to return a small sum to eligible investors, we are...

