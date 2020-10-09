Law360's Pro Say: The Road Ahead For Amy Coney Barrett

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett heads to Capitol Hill next week for confirmation hearings that are likely to produce fireworks over health care, abortion, and the Republican effort to seat a new justice on an expedited timeline as the November election looms. On this week's episode, Law360 congressional reporter Andrew Kragie makes his Pro Say debut to talk about what we can expect from the Barrett hearings and how the recent COVID-19 outbreak stemming from her introductory press conference at the White House will affect her confirmation. This Week Ep. 171: The Road Ahead For Amy Coney Barrett Your...

