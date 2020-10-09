3 Firms Aid As Interdealer Broker Buys Peer For Up To $700M

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- TP ICAP has agreed to pay as much as $700 million for Liquidnet Holdings, the companies said Friday, in a deal that is meant to bolster TP ICAP's electronic trading network and was guided by Allen & Overy, Sullivan & Cromwell and Golenbock Eiseman. The deal sees U.K. interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC, guided by Allen & Overy LLP, picking up New York-based Liquidnet Holdings Inc., counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. The agreement stands to create a major, U.K.-headquartered player in the area of global financial markets infrastructure, according to a statement. In Liquidnet, TP ICAP picks up a company with...

