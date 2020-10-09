Investor Slams Pa. Treasurer's $15M Suit As Reelection Ploy

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area funds manager has argued that a recent suit from the state's elected treasurer alleging mismanagement of $15 million worth of green energy and other investments was little more than a bid to help boost his reelection. Treasurer Joe Torsella accused Blue Hill Management LLC at the end of August of reaping millions in fees even as it botched its work handling both a $5 million capital commitment from the commonwealth in an investment portfolio and a separate $10 million program to provide grants for energy efficiency projects at colleges and universities. But Blue Hill shot back in preliminary objections...

