Eye Device Maker Gets Rival Product Blocked During IP Fight

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has blocked eye disease treatment company Myco Industries Inc. from selling one of its products while patent litigation from a rival plays out, finding there was a "strong likelihood" the patent challenger would succeed in the case. U.S. District Judge Gershwin A. Drain on Thursday granted BlephEx LLC's bid for a preliminary injunction against Myco and its chair John Choate. The judge said that BlephEx "has shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits of its direct infringement claim" against Myco relating to Myco's ABMax product, and blocked the sale of ABMax until the court enters...

