Fed. Circ. Backs Juniper's Win Over Finjan In Malware IP Row

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel signed off Friday on a win by Juniper Networks Inc. in its defeat of an infringement suit brought by Finjan Inc. over malware detection patents. In a one-line order without explanation, the panel affirmed various rulings from the district court case, in which a Northern District of California judge found that Juniper did not infringe two patents, and a jury cleared the company of infringing a third. Finjan argued on appeal that the result was due to the judge's incorrect claim construction and that it should get a new trial. At a hearing Wednesday, the company focused...

