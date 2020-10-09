Willkie Hops On Fall Bonus Bandwagon As Other Firms Pass

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.
Law360 (October 9, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP confirmed Friday that it will be giving U.S. associates bonuses at the end of October, becoming the latest firm to match the pandemic-related bonuses set forth by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as others have announced their decisions not to follow suit.
The firm's executive committee told associates in a memo that it has concluded "it is appropriate" to pay them an additional bonus this year in light of the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, offering cash awards ranging from $7,500 to $40,000 based on seniority.
"We take great pride in the quality and dedication of our associates and believe you should be compensated accordingly," the firm's memo said. "Our decision to pay the same baseline amounts within our associate class reflects our long-held aversion to hours-based competition."
Willkie's associates will also receive their traditional year-end bonuses in December that are "in association with" the firm's normal practices, the memo added. However, the firm declined to comment on the range of its 2019 bonuses.
The fall bonus announcements kicked off in mid-September when Cooley LLP was first reported as offering "special appreciation bonus" payments of $2,500 to $7,500 to associates, special counsel and of counsel in recognition of their hard work during the pandemic.
After Davis Polk raised the bar with a higher range of bonuses, about a dozen law firms — including Milbank LLP, Hueston Hennigan LLP and Irell & Manella LLP — also announced bonus payments to attorneys for their work during the pandemic, raising the maximum reward to $60,000.
However, not everyone is following suit. In September, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and long-standing industry pay trendsetter Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP said they had decided not to offer fall bonuses, and other firms have followed in their footsteps.
On Thursday, Goodwin Procter LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP confirmed they would pass on giving associates the fall bonus, but both firms indicated that they would consider paying larger end-of-year bonuses to keep pace with top-tier talent compensation.
--Editing by Alanna Weissman.
