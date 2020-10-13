'I'm Not Hostile To The ACA,' Barrett Says As Day 2 Kicks Off

"I am not hostile to the ACA, I am not hostile to any statute that you pass," Judge Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers during the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
But Judge Barrett said the protections highlighted by those personal accounts aren't at issue in the Supreme Court case set for argument next month and added that the case's outcome hinges on legal questions, not practical impact.
"If there were policy differences or policy consequences, those are for" Congress to work out, she told the lawmakers. "For the court, it's really a question of adhering to the law and going where the law leads, and leaving the policy decisions up to you," she said.
The judge said her critiques of the court's approach in past decisions upholding the ACA would not determine her vote in the upcoming case, which asks whether the law can stand after one provision was severed.
Republicans charged that Democrats were using the specter of an ACA ruling to fearmonger, propagandize and fundraise.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said "touching and heartwarming stories" are irrelevant to considering a nominee who might decide on the measure's constitutionality.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pointed to pending bills that would require insurance coverage for preexisting conditions independently from the ACA; Democrats have blocked such proposals, arguing they would undermine the law's other protections.
The judge also faced Democrats' questions about whether she would recuse herself from election litigation this year given President Donald Trump said he wants a ninth justice seated quickly because he expects the contest to end up at the high court.
"To protect confidence in both you and the court, will you commit to recuse yourself from any dispute that arises out of the 2020 presidential election?" asked Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
Judge Barrett refused to commit one way or the other, but said she "had no conversation with the president or any of his staff about how I might rule … [and] made no precommitments to anyone."
She promised to follow the recusal statute and consult with other justices but said she could not "short-circuit that entire process" and announce a decision in advance on what amounts to a judicial ruling in itself.
The hearing also featured some personal testimony from Judge Barrett. She brought up her family in response to a question about the video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck in May.
"Given that I have two Black children, that was very, very personal for my family," she said, recalling the experience of her 17-year-old daughter who was adopted from Haiti.
"We wept together in my room," she said. "To understand that there would be a risk to her brother [who was also adopted from Haiti] or the sons she might have one day of that kind of brutality has been an ongoing conversation."
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., asked how she viewed racism in America. She said it was obvious that "racism persists in our country" but that "giving broader statements and making broader diagnosis about the problem of racism is kind of beyond what I'm capable of doing as a judge."
Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked about her experiences as a nominee.
"This is a really difficult, some might say excruciating, process," she said. "I've tried to be on a media blackout for the sake of my mental health, but you can't keep yourself walled off from everything, and I'm aware of a lot of the caricatures that are floating around" about her Catholic faith and her multiracial family.
The chairman argued that Judge Barrett's nomination amounted to a question for the American people: "Is it OK to be religiously conservative … and seek a seat on the Supreme Court?"
--Editing by Jack Karp.
