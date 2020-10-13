Ex-Walmart Worker's ADA Suit Nixed Due To Missed Deadline

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Walmart's allegedly ongoing delay in providing a personnel file to a fired employee does not extend the window for him to file a disability bias suit, a Minnesota federal judge ruled, dismissing his claims because of a missed deadline. U.S. District Court Judge Eric C. Tostrud ruled Friday that a Walmart employee's disability discrimination suit can't proceed because he filed his charge too late with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to preserve his right to sue, granting the retail giant's bid to nix most of the suit. "Although he argues that he wanted to see what evidence was in his...

