Law Firms Pick Up Diversity Efforts With More C-Suite Roles

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Law firms and in-house operations have been adding diversity and inclusion professionals to their C-suites to oversee diversity efforts, picking up the steam to keep up with the promises they made in response to the nation's growing racial justice movement. This month, Wiley Rein LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP announced the creation of their chief diversity and inclusion officer roles. Wiley has brought on former Deloitte consultant Rashida MacMurray-Abdullah for the job, and Winston & Strawn filled the position internally by promoting its director of diversity and inclusion, Sylvia James. "2020 has been a year of change, aspiration and really...

