Brand Battles: Peloton Claims Coffee Co. Free-Riding On TM

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, studio cycling company Peloton is seeking to cancel a coffee brewery's trademark registration for "Peloton" cold brew — plus three other TTAB cases you need to know. Brewing Up a New Fight Peloton Interactive Inc., which makes technology-enabled exercise bikes and runs remote spin classes, asked the board Wednesday to cancel a small Pennsylvania company's registration for "Peloton" coffee. The bike maker said that the registration — held by West Chester-based Peloton Cold Brew LLC — covered "closely related" goods and services as those of its own...

