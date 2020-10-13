NLRB Can't Sue Over Ore. 'Captive' Meetings Law, Judge Says

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board does not have standing to challenge an Oregon law barring companies from punishing workers who refuse to attend anti-union meetings, a federal judge has ruled, though he left the door open for the agency to amend its suit and try again. In a Friday decision, U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai dismissed the NLRB's challenge to the Oregon Worker Freedom Act because the agency did not show how it was harmed by the law. Judge Kasubhai gave the NLRB 30 days to file an amended complaint that would address the flaws he found in its standing arguments....

