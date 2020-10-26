Judge Lourie Reflects On IP's Rise From 'Backwater' Of Law

Law360 (October 26, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit Judge Alan Lourie on Monday reminisced about how patent law has grown from an incredibly specialized practice to one dominating the courts in the 56 years since he started practicing. "Patent law, from the time I have been part of it, has evolved from the quiet backwater of the law — specialists, with very little litigation — to one in which litigation is a major enterprise involving general practice firms," Judge Lourie said at the the American Intellectual Property Law Association's virtual annual meeting. Federal Circuit Judge Alan Lourie speaks at the AIPLA's virtual annual meeting. The 85-year-old judge,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS