Trade Tensions Likely As OECD Fails To Get Digital Tax Deal

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 11:18 AM BST) -- Reforms to the international taxation system to adapt to new digital business models have been pushed back to mid-2021 after negotiators failed to agree on a worldwide minimum tax, the organization leading negotiations said Monday. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development pointed to logistical complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and remaining differences between key member countries of the OECD as the reason for the delay. "We agree to swiftly address the remaining issues with a view to bringing the process to a successful conclusion by mid-2021," the 137 OECD countries involved in negotiations said in a joint statement. The OECD...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS