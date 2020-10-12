Underwriters Expect More Scrutiny Over Lloyd's Reforms

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 12:18 PM BST) -- Insurers believe that underwriters will come under heightened legal and regulatory scrutiny as a result of a modernization drive at Lloyd's of London, according to an industry survey published by Clyde & Co LLP on Monday. The law firm found that more than four in five, or 82%, of insurers believe that the specialist insurance market's so-called Blueprint One strategy will result in more red tape for managing general agents in the market. That sentiment was shared by 89% of the agents. Lloyd's, a 330-year-old insurance institution, announced the modernization blueprint in September 2019 to gradually introduce new technology into the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS