Swiss Re, Daimler Combine For Driverless Vehicle Insurance

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 3:41 PM BST) -- Swiss Re said on Monday that it has teamed up with the insurance arm of Mercedes-Benz car manufacturer Daimler AG to launch a specialist underwriter, which will provide cover for vehicles that use autonomous technology. The new managing general agent, called Movinx, opened its first office in Berlin, Germany, at the start of the month and has plans to expand to North America and Asia. The underwriter will write insurance for vehicles making use of new technology such as autonomous driving and advanced driving assistance systems. Movinx is a 50-50 joint venture between Swiss Re and Daimler Insurance Services, which provides warranty insurance...

