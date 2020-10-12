FCA Bans Two Directors For Deceiving Pensions Providers

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 11:36 AM BST) -- The finance watchdog said on Monday that it has banned two directors from working in the financial services sector after they were caught giving fake information about customers to a pensions provider. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has banned Peter Howson and John Butterfield from performing any regulated activity in the finance sector. The former directors of the now-defunct Vanguard Wealth Management Ltd. were caught handing over false information to a provider of self-invested personal pensions, known as SIPPs. "Both advisers knew, or should have known, that what they were doing lacked integrity and betrayed the high standards expected by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS