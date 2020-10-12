Regulators Create Forum To Help Shape Opinion On AI

Law360, London (October 12, 2020, 2:58 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England rolled out a forum on Monday that will allow the public sector and businesses to work together to get a better understanding of the use of artificial intelligence in financial services. The artificial intelligence public-private forum will be a platform for discussing the challenges posed by the use of AI and for identifying obstacles to it being deployed in financial services, Dave Ramsden, the central bank's deputy governor for markets and banking, said. "AI is a deep and multi-faceted field requiring a coordinated and collaborative approach from regulators," Ramsden said. "The knowledge, experience and...

