BitMEX Hires CCO Amid Federal Probe-Triggered Reshuffle

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency trading firm BitMEX announced Monday it has hired a new chief compliance officer, a move that follows the resignation of its founders last week after they were charged by U.S. authorities with anti-money laundering violations. Malcolm Wright, a compliance and AML expert and current chair of the advisory council for nonprofit Global Digital Finance, will head global compliance while reporting to Vivien Khoo, the company's chief operating officer and interim CEO, according to the announcement from BitMEX parent company 100x Group. A company spokesperson confirmed that Wright is the company's first CCO. "For me, compliance is non-negotiable, and a prerequisite...

