Trump Wants To Expand, Hike Solar Safeguard Tariffs

Law360 (October 12, 2020, 11:31 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump is moving ahead with plans to extend solar safeguard duties to cover double-sided panels that were previously spared while also raising next year's overall tariff rate from 15% to 18%. In a proclamation issued Saturday afternoon, Trump said that the domestic solar energy industry has made a "positive adjustment" to foreign competition since the duties took effect in January 2018, but that more adjustments were needed. Following analysis from the U.S. International Trade Commission, Trump said he was revoking an exclusion that allowed double-sided solar panels into the U.S. without the safeguard duty. Domestic producers had deemed the...

