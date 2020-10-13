SFO Faces Challenge To Global Reach At Top UK Court

Law360, London (October 13, 2020, 5:50 PM BST) -- A U.S. engineering company asked Britain's highest court on Tuesday to prevent the Serious Fraud Office from forcing it to hand over documents held overseas in a criminal investigation into its U.K. subsidiary, threatening the international reach of the watchdog's probes. Britain's highest court has been told that the Serious Fraud Office cannot require a foreign company to hand over documents held overseas "on pain of criminal sanction." (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) David Pannick QC, representing KBR Inc., told the Supreme Court in London that the SFO cannot require a foreign company to provide information that is held overseas "on pain of...

