EU Councils-Parliament Deal Within Sight, Official Says

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A deal on the European Union budget containing the coronavirus recovery fund is within reach of the bodies working toward it despite the breakdown of talks last week and deep differences among EU countries, a European official said Tuesday. Addressing a meeting of representatives from the bloc's member countries, Michael Roth, the German minister for Europe, said he believed a deal to break the deadlock between the representatives and the European Parliament, which have joint legislative power, is within sight but will require pragmatism and a sense of responsibility from negotiators. The Parliament and the bloc's councils are negotiating on a budget that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS