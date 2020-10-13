Justices Pass On Transgender Inmate's Gender Surgery Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a ruling that Idaho must provide gender confirmation surgery to a transgender inmate because it was "cruel and unusual punishment" to decide otherwise under the Constitution, with two justices dissenting. The justices denied the Idaho Department of Correction's petition to review a Ninth Circuit decision that a prison psychiatrist's recommendation that Adree Edmo's gender dysphoria be treated with hormone therapy as opposed to surgery amounted to a violation of Eighth Amendment. Amid multiple self-castration attempts, Endo sought the gender reassignment surgery but was denied. Her suit sought a preliminary injunction requiring the...

