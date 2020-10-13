Mallinckrodt Plans $1.6B Opioid Trust In $5.3B Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt global pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt PLC reported spending a "staggering" $1 million per week on opioid suit defenses Monday, in an opening declaration for a $5.3 billion Delaware bankruptcy that calls for a $1.6 billion opioid settlement trust and $1 billion debt offload. Stephen A. Welch, chief transformation officer for the global drugmaker, said in the declaration that the company and 65 affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection under pressure from the opioid litigation as well as a potential $15 billion in damage awards tied to a range of suits involving its H.P. Acthar Gel, used to treat multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS