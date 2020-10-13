Judge Orders Private Look At Emails In Buckley Insurer Fight

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina judge on Monday ordered both D.C. firm Buckley LLP and its former insurer to show him troves of emails each side says the other has improperly held back in discovery in a litigation focused on the abrupt exit of a firm founder and a $6 million "key partner" policy payout. In his order, Chief Business Court Judge Louis A. Bledsoe III noted that both sets of internal emails get at the heart of the dispute — whether Buckley co-founder Andy Sandler left the firm on his own accord amid a probe of misconduct allegations against him, and if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS