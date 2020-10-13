Justices Won't Review Challenge To $116 Mine Safety Fine

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive a mining contractor's constitutional challenge to a small fine the company faced after a worker didn't engage his parking brake at a mine and was caught by a federal inspector who began searching the truck without the driver present. The high court's decision to deny certiorari leaves in place a D.C. Circuit determination that a Mine Safety and Health Administration inspector didn't invade mining pump supplier Rain for Rent's privacy when he investigated suspicions that a driver left a truck with the parking brake unengaged. The D.C. Circuit said in its January...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS